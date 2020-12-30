Concealed Carry Permit Holders Scam Alert

LENOIR, NC (December 30, 2020) — Sheriff Alan C. Jones would like to provide a public notice that there is a recent national Scam reported to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office that is targeting Concealed Carry Permit Holders. Those targeted by the scam have received a text message alerting them that their Concealed Carry Permit needs to be renewed or changed. The text also provides a link to a website to make the payment to renew the Permit. The text message and link are NOT an authentic Concealed Carry Permit renewal link and will NOT apply toward the renewal or application related to a Concealed Carry Permit issued by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. If you received any text or email alert regarding Concealed Carry Permitting or renewal, please disregard the text or email and do not make a payment through the link provided in the text or email. The texts that have been received by both Concealed Carry Permit holders and non-Concealed Carry Permit holders.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office offer Concealed Carry Permitting and Renewals in person at 2351 Morganton Blvd. Lenoir, NC 28645 or online through the links on the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Website www.caldwellcountync.org/sheriff or the link address at caldwellso.permitium.com/ccw/start. If you have any questions related to the Concealed Carry Permitting process, please contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-759-1518.