Cold and Flu Season Pushes Through January

LENOIR, NC (January 24, 2020) — Schools are facing the peak season of the flu now through February, and activity could last as late as May according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the overall impact adversely affecting school attendance, both in the student and employee populations, as well as compromising the school environment.

As a preventative measure, the school district utilizes an industrial-grade sanitizing system that dispenses a mist to sterilize classrooms and offices at school sites or facilities that are experiencing high volumes of sickness. This hand-held system sprays a mist of chloride disinfectant diluted with water. Typically, these sites are treated after hours when students are not in school.

Mark Wheeler, Lead Custodian and Safety Advisor said that the hospital-grade system is fast and effective. “It is an eco-friendly approach to disinfection and provides a more complete, safe, and consistent coverage. We dispatch this cleaning system to schools as requested,” Wheeler said. “The resources that we use have proven to be effective in cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing schools.”

School data managers keep a close watch on daily peaks in student absenteeism and report any significant changes. Before the 2019 Christmas holiday, there was a noticeable spike in absenteeism due to flu-related illnesses. However, no schools required a closure or an interruption in schedule due to the rapid response of thoroughly disinfecting the environment.

Associate Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Dr. Jeff Church said that besides the flu, this time of year brings other viruses and illnesses that are easily transmitted from school to home. “As education leaders and parents work together in respecting a safe and healthy school environment,” said Church, “we will minimize the risk for our students, faculty, and staff.”

The CDC provides tips on how to prevent the flu at www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/prevention.htm