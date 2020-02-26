Clover Baptist Church Easter Drama 2020

GRANITE FALLS, NC (February 22, 2020) — “Who Is This Man Named Jesus,” an original Easter drama will be presented by Clover Baptist Church, 100 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls. The drama will be presented on Good Friday, April 10th at 7 PM and all seating for this presentation is free. The Drama will be presented in the form of a “Dinner Theatre” on Saturday evening, April 11th at 6 PM and Reservations are required for the Drama/Dinner Theatre. The menu will feature chopped bbq, chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, roll, dessert, coffee, tea, or water. The cost is $10 for Adults and $5 for children under age 12.

This year’s drama encourages us to read the minds of many of those who were present during Jesus’ earthly ministry. The drama includes some beautiful and inspiring musical selections including “Jesus, He Is The Son of God,” “Here Comes A Miracle,” “If Not For The Old, Rugged Cross,” “The Day He Wore My Crown” and “Arise My Love.”

Reservations for the Drama/Dinner Theatre may be made by stopping by the church office between the hours of 8:30 and 2:30 Monday – Thursday or by calling 828 396 2417 between those hours.

Clover Baptist Church is located just one mile off of Hwy 321 between Hickory and Lenoir at 100 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls. For more information you may contact the church office at the number above or by visiting the church website at cloverbaptistchurch.com.

Everyone is encouraged to join with us as we celebrate our Living Saviour! An Easter Sunrise service will be held on Easter Sunday morning at 7:50 AM.

A Clover Baptist Church Press Release