Clover Baptist Church Community Thanksgiving Meal

GRANITE FALLS, NC (October 22, 2020) — Once again Clover Baptist Church will be hosting their annual Community Thanksgiving Meal on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am until 2 pm or until the food runs out. Due to the social distancing requirements the meal will be provided through curbside pick up only. The goal of this meal is to provide a full, traditional Thanksgiving Meal to those who may not otherwise be able to afford such a meal. In time past this has also been made available to enable those who would other wise have been forced to sit down to a Thanksgiving meal alone. Sadly, we are unable to offer the fellowship provided in previous years due to the current restrictions. The meal will feature sliced turkey breast, ham, green beans, creamed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, dressing, a roll and dessert.

Clover Baptist Church is located between Hickory and Lenoir just one mile off of highway 321 at 100 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls. Those desiring a meal must USE THE CEMETERY ENTRANCE AND FOLLOW THE DRIVE TO THE BACK OF THE FELLOWSHIP HALL TO PICK UP THEIR MEAL CURBSIDE.

For additional information please contact the church at 828 396 2417 or visit the church website at www.cloverbaptistchurch.com.