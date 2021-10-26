Clover Baptist Church Community Thanksgiving Meal

GRANITE FALLS, NC (October 26, 2021) — On Thanksgiving Day Clover Baptist Church will host it’s traditional Community Thanksgiving Meal. This ministry began in 2008 and has continued to grow every year as the need has increased.

This year a full, traditional Thanksgiving Meal will be shared with anyone who would like to receive a meal. The menu will feature turkey breast, ham, green beans, creamed potatoes and gravy, dressing, cranberry sauce, roll, and dessert. The meal is being prepared especially for those who may not be able to afford such a meal or for those who otherwise would have no one to share a meal with. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic we will be distributing the boxed meal curbside as we did last year. We would prefer to invite folks inside so that we could enjoy the fellowship but are taking this approach for safety reasons.

The meal will be served from 11 AM until 2 PM on Thanksgiving Day (as long as the food lasts). Everyone is to enter through the cemetery parking lot and proceed around the back of the educational building and then exit through what is normally our church’s entrance. Clover Baptist Church is located at 100 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls just one mile off of Hwy 321 between Hickory and Lenoir.

