Clover Baptist Church Announces Upcoming Easter Events and Services

GRANITE FALLS, NC (March 1, 2022) – After two years of being unable to share an Easter drama and other special Easter observances due to Covid, Clover Baptist Church is preparing for special Easter celebrations this year!

On Good Friday, April 15th at 7 pm the cast, along with the church choir, will be presenting an original Easter drama entitled “Two On The Emmaus Road”. The message of Easter comes to life as the two disciples recount the experiences they observed in Jerusalem and how their eyes were opened on their journey home to Emmaus when “a stranger” appeared on the road walking along side of them.

No reservations are necessary for the drama presentation on Good Friday evening.

On Saturday, April 16th at 6 pm the drama will be presented in the form of a “dinner theatre” and reservations ARE REQUIRED for this presentation.

A meal will be featured at this presentation with a menu featuring chopped barbeque, pulled smoked chicken breast, green beans, cole slaw, sweet potato crunch, roll, dessert, and coffee, tea or water.

The cost for this meal will be $11 for adults and $9 for children under the age of 12.

To provide adequate social distancing precautions, SEATING will be limited to 150 people and reservations are required! Reservations may be made by calling 828 396 2417 or by visiting the church office Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 am and 2:30 pm.

Clover Baptist Church is located at 100 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls just one mile off of HWY 321 between Hickory and Lenoir.

For additional information please visit the church website at www.cloverbaptistchurch.com or call the church office at 828-396-2417.

In addition, a Sunrise Service is being planned for Easter Sunday morning at 6:45 am to be followed by a fellowship breakfast.

Sunday school is scheduled for 9:45 am and the morning worship service will begin at 11 am.

Everyone is encouraged to join with our church for worship because Jesus Is Alive!

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

