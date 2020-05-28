Class of 2020 – new-look graduation ceremonies

LENOIR, NC (May 28, 2020) — In following Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 executive order that eases some statewide restrictions, it continues to prohibit large gatherings for students, which ultimately defines how high school graduation ceremonies will look in the Caldwell County Schools.

“From the beginning of school closure, we assured our seniors and their parents that we would hold a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 – they’ve earned it,” said Dr. Donald Phipps, Superintendent. “We’ve followed state guidelines carefully, and we’ll continue to adhere to the highest safety standards in providing the best, most meaningful graduation experience that we can offer; however, we’ve had to be creative.”

The superintendent included seniors, high school administrators and the Board of Education in discussion over the last month on how to effectively hold graduation within the parameters set by state officials. Suggestions ranged from graduation by appointment, to a drive-thru, to a traditional setting. Based on current conditions and to comply with local, state and federal guidelines, the following graduation ceremonies have been planned to provide an experience unlike any other that allows each senior to participate in a memorable, unique graduation event:

Hibriten High School:

Date: Friday, June 5, 2020

Time: 9:00 am

Location: Hibriten High School lower and top-level parking areas in front of school

Format: Drive-in graduation. One passenger vehicle allowed per student and their guests inside the vehicle. Only students will be allowed outside the vehicle to participate in a safe distancing ceremony.

South Caldwell High School:

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2020

Time: 9:00 am

Location: South Caldwell High School designated student parking areas

Format: Drive-in graduation. One passenger vehicle allowed per student and their guests inside the vehicle. Only students will be allowed outside the vehicle to participate in a safe distancing ceremony.

West Caldwell High School:

Date: June 3 – June 5

Time: By Appointment

Location: West Caldwell High School (main office building entrance)

Format: Graduate and seven attendees will be escorted through the building and to the graduation stage. Social distancing and state health guidelines will be exercised.

(July 31, 2020 – similar to a traditional event at the JE Broyhill Civic Center if restrictions are lifted)

Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy:

Date: Friday, August 7, 2020

Time: TBD

Location: JE Broyhill Civic Center

Format: If conditions allow, graduation will occur similar to a traditional ceremony.

Caldwell Early College High School:

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Time: TBD

Location: JE Broyhill Civic Center

Format: If conditions allow, graduation will occur similar to a traditional ceremony.

High schools also will offer accommodations to any student who is unable to attend due to extenuating circumstances such as military commitment, high-risk categorization, or who is medically fragile. Students are encouraged to contact their school administrative office as soon as possible to make alternative arrangements for graduation.

“We’ll try to the best of our ability to make this as similar to a traditional graduation as we can,” said Robert Bliss, South Caldwell High School principal.