City Walk construction moves to Union Square

HICKORY, NC (March 26, 2020) — Construction of City Walk in the Union Square area of Downtown Hickory has begun. The parallel parking spaces along the railroad tracks at Union Square have been permanently closed for construction of City Walk. Work in this area of Union Square is anticipated to take approximately two months to complete.

Additionally, the parking lot along Main Avenue NW adjacent to the railroad tracks between Third Street NW and Fourth Street NW will close on March 30 for construction of City Walk and the Third Street NW pedestrian bridge. These diagonal parking spaces will remain closed for approximately four months.

“Our goal is to complete all City Walk construction activities at Union Square prior to the summer months, so as to minimize impacts for all citizens,” said Public Services Director Kevin Greer, P.E.

At the conclusion of City Walk construction, additional parking spaces will be added to the new parking area on the eastern end of Union Square and the entire Union Square parking lot will be repaved and restriped.