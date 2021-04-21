City of Lenoir To Start Reopening Facilities Monday

LENOIR, NC (April 21, 2021) — City of Lenoir facilities will reopen Monday with limited access and some restrictions.

City Hall and the Police Department will reopen to the public Monday, April 26, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Visitors are asked to check their temperature on entry, use the hand sanitizing stations, wear face masks, and social distance while inside any City facility.

Residents are still encouraged to interact with City staff via phone and email when possible. Information and access to many City services is available at www.cityoflenoir.com including job postings, bill pay, police reports, garbage requests, and more.

The City’s recreation facilities will also reopen Monday with limited hours and some restrictions (see below). Visitors to the recreation centers must social distance and wear face masks. Patrons will only be allowed to enter and exit at the main entrance of a facility unless posted otherwise. Hand sanitizer will be available to the public at all recreation centers and staff will disinfect the buildings daily. All recreation centers will be closed on the weekends.

All City parks and outside amenities at recreation centers are open with social distancing rules and limited capacity including playgrounds, shelters, tennis courts, the skate park, outdoor basketball courts, and ball fields. Parks and Recreation is not accepting rentals at facilities at this time.

City staff are also working to restart City-sponsored events as Governor Roy Cooper reduces restrictions and increases gathering limits. Check the City website or follow us on social media for updates and announcements about events.

MULBERRY RECREATION CENTER

Mulberry Recreation Center is located at 720 Mulberry Street SW.

OPERATING HOURS

Monday – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Tuesday – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday – 8:00 – 5:00 pm

Thursday – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Friday – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

REQUIREMENTS & RESTRICTIONS

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed inside any room in the facility at any time. This includes Multi-Purpose Rooms #1 and #2. The game room will be restricted to 10 people.

Gymnasium – Patrons must bring their own basketball . Maximum limit of 25 people. Maximum number of people on the basketball court is three (3) players per goal which is 18 out of the 25 people allowed in the gym. No basketball games are allowed at this time. Social distancing is required and face coverings are required.

Water fountains will not be operable. Patrons may bring their own individual water bottles or they can purchase bottled water out of the vending machine.

MARTIN LUTHER KING CENTER

Martin Luther King Center is located at 313 Greenhaven Drive NW.

OPERATING HOURS

Monday – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Tuesday – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday – 8:00 – 5:00 pm

Thursday – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Friday – 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

REQUIREMENTS & RESTRICTIONS

A maximum of 25 people will be allowed inside the Multi-Purpose room at any time.

A maximum of four (4) people will be allowed in the computer lab at any time.

A maximum of four (4) people will be allowed in the weight room at any time.

Gymnasium – Patrons must bring their own basketball . Maximum limit of 25 people. Maximum number of people on the basketball court is three (3) people per goal which is 18 out of the 25 people in the gym. No basketball games are allowed at this time. Social distancing is required and face coverings are required.

Water fountains will not be operable. Patrons may bring their own individual water bottles or they can purchase bottled water out of the vending machine.

LENOIR AQUATIC & FITNESS CENTER

Lenoir Aquatic & Fitness Center (LAFC) is located at 1031 Jim Barger Drive NE.

OPERATING HOURS

Monday – 6:00 am – 5:00 pm

Tuesday – 6:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday – 6:00 am – 5:00 pm

Thursday – 6:00 am – 5:00 pm

Friday – 6:00 am – 5:00 pm

REQUIREMENTS & RESTRICTIONS