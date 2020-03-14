City of Lenoir recreation centers closing

LENOIR, NC (March 14, 2020) — Given the executive order of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Saturday, March 14, 2020, the City of Lenoir will close all City recreational facilities through March 29.

On Saturday, Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order to stop mass gatherings of more than 100 people and to close K-12 public schools for at least two weeks. To abide by the Governor’s order and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the City will close the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Mulberry Recreational Center, and the Lenoir Aquatic & Fitness Center until March 29.

This does include the indoor pool and gym at the aquatic enter. The recreation center closures are aimed at limiting large social gatherings and allowing community members to engage in social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If the Governor’s guidance on this issue changes in the future, the City of Lenoir will change as well. The City may take additional measures if conditions warrant.

Click here for more information about the City’s Coronavirus Action Plan.