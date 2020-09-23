City of Lenoir paving streets

LENOIR, NC (September 23, 2020) — A couple key thoroughfares in the City of Lenoir will get a fresh layer of asphalt during the next few weeks.

Sections of Greenhaven Street, Industrial Court, and Mulberry Street should be paved by the end of October, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen issues.

Mulberry Street will be paved from Morganton Boulevard to College Avenue. Greenhaven Street will be paved from Blowing Rock Boulevard to Arlington Circle. Industrial Court will be paved from Morganton Boulevard to Polychem Court.

“Each of these streets are fairly large as far as tonnage goes, so it may take multiple days per location,” Public Works Director Jared Wright said.

Wright said he doesn’t expect any of the roads to be fully closed during paving, but traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Street Division workers have completed full-depth asphalt patching on Geenhaven Street, and have been making concrete repairs on Mulberry Street to prepare for paving. Crews have repaired 40 different sections of curb and gutter and sidewalk.

Maymead, Inc., won the paving bid at $82 per ton, which equals about $107,000 to pave all three streets.