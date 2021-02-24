LENOIR, NC (March 15, 2021) — The City of Lenoir Parks and Recreation Department is offering a lifeguard certification class. Successful completion of the course may result in employment with the Lenoir Aquatic and Fitness Center.

Participants must be 15 years old on or before March 15, 2021, to participate. Girls must wear a one-piece swimsuit. Participants must complete a pretest before taking the class. All participants must be able to swim 300 yards, without stopping. Call 828-757-2196 by March 8, 2021 to schedule your pretest.

Class Schedule

Monday – Thursday: 3:30pm – 8:30pm

Friday: 3:30pm – 6:30pm

Saturday: 9:00am – Until

COVID-19 Safety

COVID-19 screenings required when entering the facility. Masks required in the classroom. Due to the nature of the course, masks cannot be required when in the pool or actively participating in water skills. Participants will be in close proximity to other students when practicing skills and first aid procedures.

Date: March 15, 2021 - March 20, 2021

Location: Lenoir Aquatic Center

Address: 1031 Jim Barger Drive NE

Lenoir, NC 28645

Contact: 828-757-2196

Cost: $130 for City residents, $160 for non-City residents