City of Lenoir Parks and Recreation Department is offering a lifeguard certification class
LENOIR, NC (March 15, 2021) — The City of Lenoir Parks and Recreation Department is offering a lifeguard certification class. Successful completion of the course may result in employment with the Lenoir Aquatic and Fitness Center.
Participants must be 15 years old on or before March 15, 2021, to participate. Girls must wear a one-piece swimsuit. Participants must complete a pretest before taking the class. All participants must be able to swim 300 yards, without stopping. Call 828-757-2196 by March 8, 2021 to schedule your pretest.
Class Schedule
Monday – Thursday: 3:30pm – 8:30pm
Friday: 3:30pm – 6:30pm
Saturday: 9:00am – Until
COVID-19 Safety
COVID-19 screenings required when entering the facility. Masks required in the classroom. Due to the nature of the course, masks cannot be required when in the pool or actively participating in water skills. Participants will be in close proximity to other students when practicing skills and first aid procedures.
Date: March 15, 2021 - March 20, 2021
Location: Lenoir Aquatic Center
Address: 1031 Jim Barger Drive NE
Lenoir, NC 28645
Contact: 828-757-2196
Cost: $130 for City residents, $160 for non-City residents