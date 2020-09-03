City of Lenoir opening playgrounds and picnic shelters tomorrow

LENOIR, NC (September 3, 2020) — In response to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 163 (EO163), the City of Lenoir is opening City playgrounds and picnic shelters at 5:00 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Governor Cooper recently announced that the state will move into Phase 2.5 starting tomorrow. Mask mandates and other prevention methods remain in effect and are even more important to contain the virus, Governor Cooper said.

In EO163, Governor Cooper increased mass gathering limits to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. He also allowed playgrounds to open, as well as museums and gyms with some restrictions. EO163 is effective through 5:00 p.m. Oct. 2. Click here to read Governor Cooper’s news release on EO163.

City recreational facilities and City Hall will remain closed to the public at this time.