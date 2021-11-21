City of Lenoir mayor proclaims Small Business Saturday

LENOIR, NC (November 19, 2021) — Mayor Joe Gibbons proclaimed next Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, as Small Business Saturday in Lenoir and encourages all residents to support local businesses this holiday season.

Small Business Saturday, a.k.a. Shop Small Saturday, was started in 2010 to put a spotlight on small business owners and employees. It falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Small Business Saturday has become an important part of how many small businesses launch their busiest shopping season. (Source)

“Small businesses are a vital part of our city and economy, and I’m asking residents to support our small business owners and employees during the holidays and the rest of the year,” Mayor Gibbons said. “The people who own and operate small businesses in Lenoir are invested in our city. They want to help Lenoir grow and prosper, and we should help them, too.”

Janet Aiken with AikenControls said that she, her husband, and employees often frequent local businesses. The Aikens can be seen having lunch or stopping by local shops in Downtown Lenoir on a regular basis. AikenControls is a supplier of high-performance industrial controls, vision systems, and automation solutions as well as a certified UL 508A control panel builder. The facility is located at 1028 West Avenue NW in Downtown Lenoir.

“Small businesses provide the backbone for a unique and thriving local economy while also representing and giving back to the community they serve,” Aiken said. “When individuals shop local, they help to funnel beneficial resources back into their own community. AikenControls is proud to be a member of the Downtown Lenoir small business family.”

In addition to being Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 27 is the kickoff of another Lenoir tradition. The Light Up Lenoir Holiday Light Show will also shine brightly on Shop Small Saturday.

The theme this year is Walking In a Winter Wonderland. The light show will start at 5:00 pm, Saturday, Nov. 27. The main show will be on the downtown stage, but the city will also have a big Christmas tree on the square and Christmas lights throughout downtown.

“Come visit some of the small businesses around town on Shop Small Saturday, get a bite to eat, and enjoy the light show,” Mayor Gibbons said. “And have a Happy Thanksgiving.”

#ShineOnShopSmall

