City of Lenoir luminary display postponed to December 17

LENOIR, NC (December 8, 2021) — Due to the current dry conditions and the state and local burn bans, the Luminary Display at Blue Ridge Memorial Park will be postponed to Friday, December 17.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, and the city doesn’t get substantial rainfall that will lift the burn bans before December 17, staff will reschedule the event for some time in January 2022.

Every December, city staff make and light thousands of luminaries to display on the graves at Blue Ridge Memorial Park to honor families whose loved ones are buried in the cemetery. Blue Ridge Memorial Park is located at 2017 Wilkesboro Blvd. in Lenoir. The display starts at 6:00 pm.

