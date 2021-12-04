City of Lenoir issues Burn Ban

LENOIR, NC (December 3, 2021) — The City of Lenoir has issued a burn ban prohibiting all outdoor open burning, including within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling.

The ban is in effect as of today, Dec. 3, 2021, and applies to all open burning regardless of the issuance of a permit, including recreational fires, portable outdoor fireplaces, and outdoor fire pits.

The burn ban is issued under the authority of North Carolina Fire Code, Chapter 3, Section 307, which states outdoor burning “shall be prohibited when atmospheric conditions or local circumstances make such fires hazardous.” The ban aims to prevent increased fire hazards due to extremely dry weather conditions in the city of Lenoir.

This local ban follows the statewide burn ban issued Nov. 29, 2021, by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and their request for cooperation from local officials to extend the ban within their jurisdictions. Because of increased fire risk, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and N.C. Forest Service has issued a ban on all open burning and canceled all burning permits for all 100 counties in the state. This ban suspends the issuance of new burning permits.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

For questions about the local burn ban, call the City of Lenoir Fire Department at 828-757-2190. For more information about the North Carolina Forest Service’s regional open burning ban, visit www.ncforestservice.gov.

