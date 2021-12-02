City of Lenoir honoring Frontline and Healthcare Workers in Christmas Parade

LENOIR, NC (December 2, 2021) — A dozen frontline and healthcare workers will serve as the Grand Marshals during the City of Lenoir Starry Night Christmas Parade tomorrow night.

The Grand Marshals will be Dr. Sarah Young – ICU MD, Jerrell Suddreth RN, ICU Manager, and Kelli Ace, Respiratory Therapist, representing healthcare workers; City of Lenoir Police Sergeant James Moore; City of Lenoir Firefighter Cassidy Auton; Caldwell County EMS Ms. Lisa Potter; Caldwell County Sherriff’s Office Sergeant Jan Riddle; Darrin Foddrell, Teacher; US Postal Workers Allison Banks and Kasey Hatley, City of Lenoir Sanitation/Utilities Worker Chris Church; and Carla McGinnis, Grocery Stores / Farmer’s Markets.

“The Grand Marshal of a parade is a person or persons you want to honor at the event,” said Main Street Director Kaylynn Horn. “As we were planning for the parade this year, we thought who better to ask to serve as Grand Marshals than our local frontline and healthcare workers. We appreciate everything they have done and the sacrifices they made during the pandemic.”

The City of Lenoir Starry Night Christmas Parade is tomorrow, Friday, December 3, at 6:30 pm in Downtown Lenoir. The Grand Marshals will lead the parade on float with the banner honoring their service to the community shown below.

STREET CLOSURES

Street Closures will begin at 3:30 pm for the Parade Line-Up area.

College Avenue will be closed from Willow Street to Virginia Street including all intersections in between.

Harper Avenue will be closed from Willow Street to West Avenue.

Additional Street Closures will begin at 5:00 pm for the Parade Route.

Harper Avenue will be closed from Mulberry Street to West Avenue.

Mulberry Street will be closed from Harper Avenue to Ashe Avenue.

Ashe Avenue will be closed from Mulberry Street to Main Street.

Main Street will be closed from Ashe Avenue to Harper Avenue.

West Avenue will be closed from Mulberry Street to Broadway Street.

PARADE ROUTE

