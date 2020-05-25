City of Lenoir Finance Dept. receives award for CAFR

LENOIR, NC (May 15, 2020) — The City of Lenoir Finance Department has again received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Award (PDF)

The GFOA presented the award to the City for its latest comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). A CAFR is a set of financial statements containing a wide variety of information needed to understand the true financial picture of a local government’s finances and how those finances compare to the organization’s budget.

The City’s CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“It’s an honor to be recognized once again by the GFOA,” Finance Director Donna Bean said. “The City of Lenoir is fortunate to have a skilled and dedicated team of professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of excellence, accountability, and transparency through financial reporting.”

This is the 29th time the City has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The City of Lenoir CAFR and other financial reports are available online at www.cityoflenoir.com/financialreports.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Washington, D. C.

Visit www.gfoa.org to learn more about the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.