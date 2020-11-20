City of Lenoir expanding greenway at Wilson Park

LENOIR, NC (November 20, 2020) — Public Works staff have prepped a new section of greenway at T.H. Wilson Park. Workers plan to pave the new section Monday, weather permitting.

Public Works Street Division staff have graded the new section and put down stone base. The section will add about 700 feet to the greenway and create a loop around the park. The loop will be just over 3,000 feet or about .56 miles long.

Parks and Recreation Director Kenny Story said the City’s greenways have been very busy.

“It is packed on a daily basis from dusk to dawn,” Story said. “Patrons are out there all the time.”

The City of Lenoir Greenway offers more than nine miles of path and trails for outdoor activities including running, walking, cycling, and mountain biking. There are multiple access points and parking lots, and the trail is ADA Accessible. For more a map and information about the greenway, visit www.cityoflenoir.com/Lenoir-Greenway.

Donated by the late T. Henry Wilson, Wilson Athletic Park covers 18 acres and offers baseball / softball fields, a soccer field, and open space for practices and games. The park is adjacent to the Lenoir Greenway. For more information about the park, visit www.cityoflenoir.com/Wilson-Athletic-Park.