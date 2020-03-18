City of Lenoir declares State of Emergency

LENOIR, NC (March 18, 2020) — In response to the recent declarations by NC Governor Roy Cooper and the Federal government, and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Coronavirus, City of Lenoir Mayor Joe Gibbons officially declared a state of emergency for the City of Lenoir.

Mayor Gibbons declared the state of emergency Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The declaration allows the City Manager to take proactive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 including altering the way City services are delivered to residents. In addition to closing City recreation centers, the City will close City Hall to the public. The state of emergency is in effect as of 8:00 a.m. today, March 18, 2020. Read or download the declaration below.

All business conducted with the City of Lenoir shall be conducted via telephone, email, fax, or other virtual means to the greatest extent possible. City Hall will operate by appointment only during normal business hours for critical business that cannot be done online or over the phone.

The City of Lenoir joins Caldwell County, Watauga County, Catawba County and Alexander County and all municipalities therein in declaring the state of emergency.

The Caldwell County Health Department opened its Health Information Line to provide about Coronavirus (COVID-19). To access the line, people can call 828-426-8456. If a person believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 and develops a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, they should call their healthcare provider, urgent care, or the health department and tell them about their symptoms and suspected exposure. County health department officials also asked that if people are going to the doctor, to call the doctor and let them know they are coming. Click here to read more about the county Health Information Line.

Online Services

www.cityoflenoir.com/payonline Citizens can make utility or tax payments online at. Payment by check or cash can be made at our Drop Boxes: One drop box is located on West Avenue outside Lenoir City Hall. Another drop box is located at the rear of the drive-through window at the Hudson Town Hall.

www.cityoflenoir.com/waterservice Residents can apply for water and sewer service by calling 828-757-2200, or visiting

www.cityoflenoir.com/permitapps Contractors should apply for permits online or by calling 828-610-8442. Permit applications are available online at

www.cityoflenoir.com/jobs www.cityoflenoir.com/jobapp Human Resources will be closed to walk-ins for job applications. The public can view job openings atand download a job application at

Important Numbers:

EMERGENCIES – 911

City Hall – 828-757-2200

Planning – 828-610-8442

Public Utilities/Works – 828-757-2111

Parks & Recreation – 828-757-2188

Fire (Non-emergency) – 828-757-2192

Caldwell County Health Information Line – 828-426-8456

A PROCLAMATION FOR THE DECLARATION OF A STATE OF EMERGENCY CORONA VIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)

City of Lenoir Proclamation of a State of Emergency Conoravirus Disease 2019 (PDF)

WHEREAS, the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) a global pandemic on March 11, 2020; and

WHEREAS, the Governor of the State of North Carolina declared a State of Emergency on March 10, 2020 to coordinate the State’s response and protective actions to address the COVID-19 public health emergency and to provide for the health, safety, and welfare of residents and visitors; and

WHEREAS, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the number of cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina continues to rise; and

WHEREAS, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed cases of COVID-19 in western North Carolina; and

WHEREAS, City of Lenoir citizens travel to and from those counties and the residents of those counties travel to and from Lenoir regularly, increasing the risks for exposure of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, as a result of the above-described emergency, I have determined that there is an imminent threat of, or existing conditions have caused or will cause, widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property, and public safety authorities will be unable to maintain public order or afford adequate protection for lives or property; and

WHEREAS, declaring a State of Emergency and imposing the restrictions and prohibitions ordered herein is necessary to maintain order and protect public health, safety, and welfare, and to secure property.

NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to the authority vested in me as the Mayor of the City of Lenoir under Article IA of Chapter 166A of the North Carolina General Statutes and Chapter 7, Civil Emergencies of the City of Lenoir Code of Ordinances:

Section 1. A State of Emergency is hereby declared within the jurisdiction of the City of Lenoir.

Section 2. I hereby authorize the City Manager and/or his designee(s) to take appropriate protective action to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including implementing restrictions, modifications, or alterations to any City operations, services, or facilities, and to take other protective measures as he deems appropriate, and consistent with guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and in accordance with executive orders issued by the President of the United States and the Governor of North Carolina.

Section 3. I hereby order all City law enforcement officers and employees and all other emergency services personnel subject to our control to cooperate in the enforcement and implementation of the provisions of this Declaration, all applicable local ordinances, state and federal laws, and the Caldwell County Emergency Operations Plan.

Section 4. I hereby order this declaration: (a) to be distributed to the news media and other organizations calculated to bring its contents to the attention of the general public; (b) to be filed with Clerk to the City Council of the City of Lenoir and (c) to be distributed to others as necessary to ensure proper implementation of this declaration.

Section 5. This declaration shall take effect on March 18, 2020 at 8:00 AM and shall remain in effect.

DECLARED this the March 17th,2020 at 6:00 PM until modified or rescinded.