City of Lenoir council members swear oaths of office, Thomas reelected as Mayor Pro Tem

LENOIR, NC (December 9, 2021) — Councilmembers David Stevens, Crissy Thomas, Ike Perkins, and Jonathan Beal swore their oaths of office Tuesday night, Dec. 7, 2021, during the regular City Council meeting. Councilmember Thomas was reelected to serve another term as Mayor Pro Tempore.

Councilmembers Stevens, Thomas, Perkins, and Beal were all reelected during the November municipal election and will serve another four-year term on the City of Lenoir City Council.

Caldwell County Magistrate Greg Cornett administered the oath of office to Councilmember Beal. Retired District Court Judge Robert M. Brady administered the oath to Councilmembers Stevens, Thomas, and Perkins.

After swearing their oaths and returning to the dais, Mayor Joe Gibbons opened nominations for Mayor Pro Tempore. ‘Pro tempore is a Latin phrase which best translates to “for the time being” in English. Often abbreviated to Mayor Pro Tem, the person holding this position fills in as needed in the absence of the Mayor. The City’s Mayor Pro Tem also presides over the City’s Committee of the Whole meetings.

After a nomination from Councilmember Ben Willis, Council voted unanimously to select Thomas to serve another two-year term as Mayor Pro Tem.

Councilmember Stevens has served on Council since 2003. Mayor Pro Tem Thomas and Councilmember Perkins have served since 2013. Councilmember Beal has served on Council since 2017.

Oath of a council member

I, Council member, solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution and laws of the United States; that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the State of North Carolina and to the constitutional powers and authorities which are or may be established for the government thereof; and, that I will endeavor to support, maintain, and defend the Constitution of said state, not inconsistent with the Constitution of the United States.

I, Council member, further swear that I will execute the duties of the office of Council Member for the City of Lenoir, North Carolina, to the best of my ability and judgement, so help me, God.

