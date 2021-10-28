City of Lenoir council extends condolences to family of Allene Broyhill Stevens

LENOIR, NC (October 26, 2021) — The City of Lenoir City Council extends condolences to the family of Allene Broyhill Stevens, who passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 99 years old.

Statement from City of Lenoir City Council

“Council was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ms. Allene Broyhill Stevens, and we send our condolences and prayers to Ms. Stevens’ family and friends. Ms. Stevens was well respected in Lenoir and very influential in the community. One of her favorite things to do was to take visitors on a customized “Lenoir Tour.” She would show off the community gardens, homes she lived in around town, local sculptures, and much more. Ms. Stevens had a heart for education, and we are thankful for her service as a board member on the Caldwell County Community College Foundation. She also served on the Board of Trustees at Appalachian State University and generously supported the Caldwell Arts Council, Caldwell Memorial Hospital, Yokefellow, her church, and many other important community organizations. As a recipient of the Satie Broyhill Lifetime Achievement Award and the Dysart Woman of the Year Award, Ms. Stevens was recognized throughout the community for her many contributions to Lenoir, and she will be greatly missed. Earlier this year, Mayor Gibbons and Councilman David Stevens presented a Key to the City to Ms. Stevens on her 99th birthday to honor her legacy in Lenoir. We are thankful for everything Ms. Stevens gave to this City and to the many people she loved, helped, and cared for throughout the years. She was a blessing to Lenoir and to all who knew her.”

• Joseph L. Gibbons, Mayor

• Crissy Thomas, Mayor Pro Tem

• Jonathan Beal, Councilman

• Todd Perdue, Councilman

• Ike Perkins, Councilman

• Ralph Prestwood, Councilman

• David Stevens, Councilman

• Ben Willis, Councilman

Ms. Stevens’ obituary is online at:

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com/gallery/allene-stevens.