City of Lenoir Coronavirus Action Plan

LENOIR, NC (March 13, 2020) — The City of Lenoir is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and working in partnership with local and state agencies to address community and employee safety.

Staff has developed a flexible action plan to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to provide essential City services to our residents.

“The safety of our community is our top priority,” City of Lenoir Mayor Joe Gibbons said. “Council and staff are paying close attention to the situation. We want to do everything we can to keep people healthy. Some of these measures might cause some inconveniences, but we think it’s the right thing to do, and we’ll adapt as the situation evolves.”

Events and programs

The City is taking the following steps effective immediately:

The City is canceling all public events located on City of Lenoir property with 100 or more participants through May 1. This includes events sponsored by outside community partners. Staff will not schedule any new events on City property with groups of 100 or more people until further notice.

All City of Lenoir Parks and Recreation athletics programs, classes, and rentals are suspended until May 1. City recreation facilities will remain open and operate on a normal schedule until further notice. Staff will monitor the situation on a daily basis and follow State of North Carolina recommendations.

The City is suspending all Parks and Recreation senior programming until further notice. This includes programs, trips, and fitness and exercise programs. The senior population, those 65 and over, is considered high-risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City may take additional measures if conditions warrant.

Precautionary steps

The City of Lenoir is also implementing the following precautionary steps and asking residents to take some preventative measures as well.

www.cityoflenoir.com/payonline The City is asking anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and conduct city business over the phone or electronically. Residents can pay utility bills online at

Staff is asking all visitors and employees to refrain from entering City facilities if they are sick or are exhibiting fever, coughing, or breathing difficulties.

The City plans to post signs at every city building with information about preventive measures from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and public restrooms.

If citizens do need to come to a City facility, staff asks that they sanitize their hands upon entering the building. The City will provide sanitizing spray or wipes.

City staff will ensure more frequent cleaning of surfaces in City buildings and increased availability of handwashing and sanitizing supplies.

Employees have been asked to follow recommended preventative measures. If employees are exhibiting fever, coughing, or breathing difficulties, they are asked to stay home and contact their healthcare provider.

Staff has been evaluating policies and procedures to ensure they are consistent with public health recommendations and to help minimize potential service disruptions.

City departments are following all guidance and recommendations from their respective professional associations.

The City is limiting out-of-town travel for City employees to Caldwell County and the adjoining counties, unless essential to operations.

Staff will keep the city website updated with relevant coronavirus announcements.

Staff will closely monitor emerging news and advice and remain flexible on next steps.

General Precautions

There are some common sense measures everyone can take to protect themselves and others from the spread of respiratory illnesses including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For more information about prevention, visit the NCDHSS COVID-19: Individuals and Families website.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

It is also good practice to start being more aware of the number of times a day your hands touch an object or hard surface and then touch your face without being washed. Limiting the exposure of your nose, mouth and eyes to unwashed hands can help to protect from the spread of all germs and illnesses.

It is not recommended that people wear masks if they are well or stockpile them. Masks should be worn by people who are sick to prevent the spread of infection.

Information and updates

The City recommends residents frequently check the NCDHHS website, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Response in North Carolina, for updates.

City staff will post any changes to the City of Lenoir Coronavirus Action plan at www.cityoflenoir.com/covid-19. Residents should also sign up for CodeRED. Text “LenoirCodeRED” to 99411, or visit www.cityoflenoir.com/CodeRED to sign up.