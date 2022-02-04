City of Lenoir city council selects Kent Greer to fill vacant seat

LENOIR, NC (February 3, 2022) — The City of Lenoir City Council selected Kent Greer to fill the vacant seat on Council Tuesday night, Feb. 1, 2022. The vote was unanimous.

Mr. Greer will fill the seat left by former Councilman Ben Willis, who resigned to take a job with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

Council announced the vacancy during its Jan. 4 meeting and asked interested residents to submit an application outlining their qualifications. Council asked that any interested candidates attend the Jan. 18 meeting and present information on why they were seeking the vacant Council seat. Four candidates participated and spoke to Council on Jan. 18.

At the end of last night’s Council meeting, Mayor Joe Gibbons opened the discussion to replace former Councilman Willis.

“We want to thank the individuals who came forward and submitted their names to us. We had some good [candidates], so thank you for that,” Mayor Gibbons said. “Unfortunately, we have to make a decision of one person to serve in this seat, and we hope that the others will consider being a part of a board or commission. We appreciate your interest and wanting to be involved.”

Mayor Gibbons then turned the issue over to Council for any recommendations.

Councilman Todd Perdue spoke up and said he’d reviewed all the applications and information and recommended that Kent Greer fill the vacant seat on Council.

“I’ve looked at the experience of each [candidate] based on the information they’ve submitted. Each of you candidates … have a lot to offer,” Councilman Perdue said. “I would like to recommend that the board consider Kent Greer for the position to fill the two-year term balance from Mr. Willis’ vacancy.”

After asking for further comments and receiving none, Mayor Gibbons called for a vote to elect Mr. Greer to fill the vacant seat. The vote was unanimous in favor of Mr. Greer.

“I’m very humbled,” Mr. Greer said. “Thank you. Thank you very much.”

Mr. Greer was born and raised in Caldwell County and graduated from Hibriten High School. He attended Gardner-Webb University and earned a Professional Services Degree from IBM in Atlanta, Georgia. He is the General Manager of FORTRAN Corp. in Hickory and currently serves on the City of Lenoir Planning Board and Caldwell County Planning Board.

Mr. Greer and his wife Susan have been married for 35 years. They have two sons, Kyle (wife Kary) and Hunter, who all live in Lenoir. He is the past-president of Hammary Furniture Management Organization, past-president and current member of the Caldwell County Rotary Club, prior chairman and member of the Deacon Board and prior treasury committee member at Rhodhiss Baptist Church, and current active member of Living Hope Church.

Mr. Greer will take his oath of office Friday, Feb. 11, at the start of the City Council’s annual Strategic Planning Retreat to be held at the Blue Ridge Energy Caldwell District Office Community Room.

