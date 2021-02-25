City of Lenoir City Council honors Todd Laws and Scott Kanupp

LENOIR, NC (February 25, 2021) — The City of Lenoir City Council honored retiring employees Todd Laws and Scott Kanupp during the Feb. 16, 2021, City Council meeting.

Mayor Joe Gibbons read and presented to both men resolutions honoring their years of service to the City of Lenoir.

Battalion Chief Laws began his career as a firefighter with the City of Lenoir Fire Department in March 1991. He was promoted to 2nd Lieutenant in 2002, to Lieutenant in 2004, to Captain in 2008, and to Battalion Chief in 2018. Laws officially retires March 1 with 30 years of service to the City of Lenoir.

Officer Kanupp started working as a Police Officer for the City in 2006. During his career with the Police Department, Kanupp served in Crime Prevention, as a Public Information Officer, in Incident Command, on the Special Response Team, as a D.A.R.E. Instructor and Board Member, and School Resource Officer. He was promoted to Master Patrol Officer and Community Resource 2010; and played an active and vital role with the community, as well as daycare, elementary, middle, and high school age children in the City. Officer Kanupp will officially retire with 15 years of service to the City of Lenoir.

Todd Laws Recognition

RESOLUTION HONORING TODD ALAN LAWS

WHEREAS, Todd Alan Laws began his career as a Firefighter with the Lenoir Fire Department on March 1, 1991, and was promoted to 2nd Lieutenant on February 7, 2002, Lieutenant on July 7, 2004, Captain on February 11, 2008, and Battalion Chief on May 6, 2018; and

WHEREAS, Todd Laws has announced his retirement effective March 1, 2021 ending 30 years of exemplary service to the citizens of Lenoir and Caldwell County; and

WHEREAS, during his tenure of dedicated service, Todd Laws has served with great competence and always contributed positively to the professional development of those around him; and

WHEREAS, during all of his endeavors both in and outside the Fire Department Todd Laws has brought honor and respect to himself and the City of Lenoir by his actions and his fair treatment of all persons;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that I, Joseph L. Gibbons, Mayor, and on behalf of the Lenoir City Council and all the citizens do hereby wish the very best for Todd in his retirement and commend him for the example he has set as a dedicated public servant; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that we extend our sincere appreciation and deep gratitude for his faithful and outstanding service which has contributed to the betterment of our City.

Witness my hand and seal this the 16th day of February, 2021.

Joseph L. Gibbons

Mayor

Scott Kanupp Recognition

RESOLUTION HONORING SCOTT KANUPP

WHEREAS, on the 24th day of July, in the year 2006, Scott Edward Kanupp was appointed as a Patrol Officer for the Lenoir Police Department by Chief Joey Reynolds;

THAT, as of the date of this Resolution, he has admirably and with great distinction, served the citizens of Lenoir during the tenures of three Police Chiefs, and has formed close relations with the citizens of Lenoir through his genuine concern and professional dedication to duty. He has contributed to the success of his community not only professionally, but with the support of his family – wife Melissa; a nurse in the medical field, and two sons; Bradley and Josh, both currently working in the law enforcement field;

THAT, prior to being hired by the City of Lenoir, Scott served his country as a Medical Specialist with the United States Army, with service dates of December 1979 to December 1985; and was hired by the North Catawba Fire & Rescue in October 1999 as a Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician;

THAT, while a member of the Lenoir Police Department, he served in a number of capacities, to include Crime Prevention, Public Information Officer, Incident Command, Special Response Team, D.A.R.E. Instructor and Board Member, and School Resource Officer;

THAT, due to Scott’s dedication and diligence in performing in such an exemplary manner, he was promoted to Master Patrol Officer and Community Resource Officer in August 2010; and played an active and vital role with the community, as well as daycare, elementary, middle, and high school age children;

THAT, on August 2017, he was awarded the Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate. He received an Associate’s Degree in Emergency Management in 2006, and has made a number of other significant contributions throughout his career;

THAT, society and law enforcement as a whole has gone through many changes and challenges over the last 15 years, and Scott has stayed abreast through those changing trends to remain an effective mentor and leader within the Lenoir Police Department, as well as in the community at large;

THAT, Scott Kanupp has humbly served the citizens of the City of Lenoir and Caldwell County and will be retiring on March 1, 2021 with over 15 years of creditable service in the North Carolina Local Government Retirement System;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by authority of the Mayor and City Manager, and on behalf of the City Council, that Officer Scott Kanupp has been an exemplary employee, and is himself the epitome of the professional Law Enforcement Officer. His contributions to the safety and well-being of the citizens of Lenoir and officers of the Lenoir Police Department will be held in high esteem and remembrance by this governing body, as well as persons impacted by his accomplishments;

THIS, the 16th day of February 2021.

Joseph L. Gibbons

Mayor