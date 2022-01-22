City of Lenoir City Council honors Sgt. James Moore

LENOIR, NC (January 21, 2022) — The City of Lenoir City Council honored retiring Police Sergeant James Moore Tuesday night, Jan. 18, 2022, during the City Council meeting.

Mayor Joe Gibbons read and presented a resolution to Sgt. Moore honoring his years of service to the City of Lenoir. Mayor Gibbons also gave Sgt. Moore a Key to the City.

“It’s bittersweet. We hate to see Sgt. Moore leave our department after so many years,” Mayor Joe Gibbons said. “He’s done a wonderful job. He’s a great friend. Thank you for your service to our city.”

Sgt. Moore shared stories of working with City staff and thanked City Council and the community for their support during his 30-year career with the city.

“First of all, I would count it robbery if I didn’t give honor to God first, so that’s who I give honor to first, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Sgt. Moore said. “I want to thank each and every one of you for your support that you have shown me through the years. Thank you.”

Police Chief Brent Phelps said Sgt. Moore is a model of what a community police officer should be.

“He was born here, he went to school here, he worked in our community shortly before he got into law enforcement, and he has been here his entire close to 30 years serving our city,” Chief Phelps said. “When you think about an example of a community police officer, I can’t think of a better example.”

“I tried to talk him into staying until I retire, and he said, ‘Well, how much longer you got?’ and I told him, and he said, ‘Oh no, I gotta go,’” Chief Phelps said. “We are excited for the next phase and the next season in his life, and we’re happy for him. Retirement for law enforcement is not given, it’s earned, and he’s definitely earned it.”

Although he is leaving the Police Department, Sgt. Moore will continue to serve the community as pastor of West End Mennonite Church.