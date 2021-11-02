City of Lenoir Christmas Parade set for December 3rd

LENOIR, NC (October 29, 2021) — The City of Lenoir is accepting applications to participate in the Starry Night Christmas Parade scheduled for Friday, December 3, 2021. The application deadline is November 29, 2021.

The theme this year is “Walking In a Winter Wonderland.” Are sleigh bells ringing? Is there a snowman in the meadow? Are you snuggling by a fire? Decorate your floats and vehicles with snowy hometown nostalgia.

The parade will start at 6:30 pm and follow the normal route. The parade starts at Willow Street on Harper Avenue and proceeds east to Mulberry Street. The route turns left at Mulberry Street and proceeds north to Ashe Ave. The route turns left onto Ashe and then left again onto North Main Street. Then, the route goes south to West Avenue, turns right onto West Avenue, and stops at the bend just past Depot Place NW.

To participate in the parade, download and submit the following parade application and fees by 5:00 pm Monday, November 29, 2021. The deadline is final. No applications will be accepted after the deadline.

Christmas Parade Application 2021 (PDF)

The City of Lenoir encourages the residents and the public to make the best and safest choices for themselves and their family. City staff will continue to follow all Federal, State and Local mandates and protocols.

STREET CLOSURES

Street Closures will begin at 3:30 pm for the Parade Line-Up area.

College Avenue will be closed from Willow Street to Virginia Street including all intersections in between.

Harper Avenue will be closed from Willow Street to West Avenue.

Additional Street Closures will begin at 5:00 pm for the Parade Route.

Harper Avenue will be closed from Mulberry Street to West Avenue.

Mulberry Street will be closed from Harper Avenue to Ashe Avenue.

Ashe Avenue will be closed from Mulberry Street to Main Street.

Main Street will be closed from Ashe Avenue to Harper Avenue.

West Avenue will be closed from Mulberry Street to Broadway Street.

PARADE ROUTE

DOS AND DON’TS FOR PARTICIPANTS & SPECTATORS

