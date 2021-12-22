City of Lenoir Christmas closings, garbage collection, and Christmas tree pickup

LENOIR, NC (December 21, 2021) — City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed this Thursday, Friday, and Monday, December 23, 24, and 27, in celebration of Christmas. Garbage collection will be affected.

Garbage Pickup Schedule

Sanitation will not be operating on Friday, December 24 or Monday, December 27. Garbage normally collected on Friday, December 24, will be picked up this Wednesday, December 22. Garbage normally collected on Monday, December 27, will be picked up Wednesday, December 29. All other household garbage pickups will remain on a normal schedule.

Sanitation will not pick up bulk items this week or next. The Recycling Center on Pennton Avenue will be closed the next two Saturdays, December 25 and January 1.

Curbside Christmas Tree Pickup

The City of Lenoir offers curb side Christmas tree pickup after New Year’s Day. Please place trees behind the curb or ditch line, so as not to impede pedestrian or vehicle movement. Christmas tree collection this year will be from Monday, January 3, to Friday, January 7.

