City of Lenoir Attorney REAPPOINTED TO 2021 NLC FAIR COMMITTEE

LENOIR, NC (January 25, 2021) — City of Lenoir Attorney T.J. Rohr has been reappointed to serve on the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations (FAIR) federal advocacy committee.

The FAIR Committee is responsible for developing policy positions and leading NLC’s advocacy on issues involving intergovernmental relations including Federalism and unfunded mandates, Census, municipal pensions, municipal bonds and capital finance, tax reform, antitrust issues, civil rights, and labor relations.

“It is an honor to serve on FAIR again this year,” Rohr said. “I will continue to advocate on behalf of the City of Lenoir and for those issues that have been important to me during my time with the city. In particular, the cost of and governmental coordination related to the COVID-19 pandemic has made matters of intergovernmental relations and financial flexibility for local governments more important than ever. I appreciate the City Council allowing me to continue to serve in this capacity.”

While serving on the FAIR committee, Rohr will help provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.

“Our federal advocacy committees are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said Kathy Maness, councilmember of Lexington, South Carolina, and President of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have T.J. Rohr join NLC’s FAIR committee on behalf of the residents of Lenoir. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.

The National League of Cities (NLC) is dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, towns and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans.