City of Lenoir and Caldwell County helping clean up litter

LENOIR, NC (April 9, 2021) — The City of Lenoir City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night supporting litter cleanup in Lenoir and supporting Caldwell County’s first annual “Clean Caldwell Day.”

Mayor Joe Gibbons presented the resolution to Caldwell County Commissioner Donnie Potter during the City Council meeting. City staff will pick up litter during the annual City of Lenoir Employee Spring Litter Sweep Day, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Staff have held litter pickup events during the spring and fall litter sweeps for the past few years.

“We want to encourage everyone in Lenoir and around the County to do their part in helping pick up litter during litter sweep and all year long,” Mayor Gibbons said. “I want to thank the City employees who will be out picking up litter Wednesday, April 14, and I want to thank Commissioner Potter and the County for organizing the first Clean Caldwell Day. The more that we can bring attention to the issue and encourage residents to get involved, the better. Many hands make for light work.”

Mayor Gibbons and members of City Council plan to participate in the City litter pickup day. During the meeting, Commissioner Potter said he would like to help out on Wednesday, April 14, as well.

“I truly appreciate the support that the Mayor and Council has given us for the Clean Caldwell Day and Litter Sweep,” Commissioner Potter said. “[Litter is] a serious problem not just in our county, but across the state of North Carolina. I do appreciate you for supporting this resolution, and we will do everything we can to keep this county clean.”

NC Litter Sweep runs through Saturday April 24. Check out the information below on how to get involved. To participate in Caldwell County’s first annual Clean Caldwell Day, visit the County website at bit.ly/2RjRUXr. Register and pick up supplies Saturday, April 17, at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

#LitterFreeLenoirNC | #CleanCaldwellNC

Please slow down when you see volunteers picking up litter along our roadways!!!

And, if you can, thank them for their dedication and hard work…

Thank You!!!

GET INVOLVED!

Organize a group of friends and family. Pick a street. Call the local NCDOT for supplies – 828-726-2512. Let the NCDOT staff know when and where you are cleaning. Join the City and help clean up Lenoir and Caldwell County on April 14 (or any other time that works!). Share a pic on social media with the hashtags #LitterFreeLenoirNC & #CleanCaldwellNC.

Click here for more details about NC Litter Sweep.

Click here for volunteer resources from NCDOT.

Click here to downtown and post the Litter Sweep poster.