City of Hickory to sell mulch and leaf compost

HICKORY, NC (March 9, 2020) — Just in time for spring planting, the City of Hickory will begin its sales of mulch and leaf compost this week with an “Early Bird” special.

Mulch and leaf compost will be available beginning Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14.

The City of Hickory’s Yard Waste facility hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning Friday, March 13. The facility is located on Cloninger Mill Road, which is off N.C. 127, near the bridge that crosses Lake Hickory and links to Alexander County. The hours will remain the same until all mulch and compost is gone.

The mulch and leaf compost is made from yard waste collected by Solid Waste crews throughout the year. The mulch and leaf compost is composed of tree limbs, Christmas trees, and leaves that are ground into useable material for your landscape.

For a limited time, “Early Bird” special pricing will be available. Leaf compost will be $5 per 3-yard scoop (full-size pickup truck load) and mulch will be $10 per 3-yard scoop (full-size pickup truck load).

For more information, please call the Hickory Public Services Department at (828) 323-7500.