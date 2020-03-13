City of Hickory suspends Library and Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism classes, events, and programs through the end of March

HICKORY, NC (March 13, 2020) — In light of Governor Roy Cooper’s announcements yesterday regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and social distancing recommendations from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the City of Hickory is suspending all Hickory Public Library and Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism classes, events, and programs that are City-run through the end of March. As this is an evolving situation, the City will reassess future classes, events, and programs as more information becomes available.

All recreation centers and libraries are operating under normal hours.

“In order to receive the most up-to-date and accurate information, the City recommends residents frequently check the NCDHHS website, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Response in North Carolina, and Catawba County Public Health for updates,” advised Hickory Mayor Hank Guess.