City of Hickory declares official state of emergency

HICKORY, NC (February 6, 2020) — The City of Hickory declared an official state of emergency on Thursday, February 6, in response to flooding and flash flooding, which has resulted in significant infrastructure damage to streets, bridges, and other public infrastructure, as well as citizens being displaced from their homes.

The emergency declaration activates the Hickory Emergency Operations Plan for all departments. The declaration also authorizes the City to apply for financial assistance, if needed, through state or federal agencies.

“As we continue to monitor the weather throughout the day, we want citizens to know that City leaders and employees are proactively taking steps to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community,” said Mayor Hank Guess.

The City of Hickory plans to keep citizens informed via media releases, website updates, and social media platforms. Be sure to follow the City of Hickory on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cityofhickory and on Twitter at @CityofHickory. To receive important storm information and local emergency notifications, please sign up for CodeRED emergency notification alerts under the “How Do I” navigation tab at www.HickoryNC.gov.