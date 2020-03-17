City of Hickory closes libraries and all recreation centers

HICKORY, NC (March 17, 2020) — As further precaution against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Hickory will close both branches of the Hickory Public Library, Highland Recreation Center, and Ridgeview Recreation Center at 1 p.m. today, March 17. All Hickory libraries and recreation centers will remain closed until further notice.

Due dates for checked out library materials will be extended. Hickory Public Library does not charge overdue fines for late materials. Patrons may return checked out library materials to the outside drop boxes at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and Ridgeview Branch Library.

The City has created a page on its website, Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates, with information regarding City closings and schedule changes, as well as links to important resources.

For the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the City recommends residents frequently check the CDC website; NCDHHS website, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Response in North Carolina; and Catawba County Public Health for updates.