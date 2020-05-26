Chetola Welcomes Guests Again to its 78-Acre Blue Ridge Mtn Resort

BLOWING ROCK, NC (May 26, 2020) — Chetola Resort reopened to guests May 22 after a two-month closure. The 78-acre resort, named after the Cherokee word for “haven of rest,” has long been known for its open spaces, fresh mountain air and endless activities.

Enhanced safety measures are in place, along with worry-free reservations. Guests who cancel reservations due to COVID-19 concerns receive a full refund of their deposit, provided they cancel at least 24 hours in advance.

Chetola is participating in the Count On Me NC public health initiative for restaurant and lodging businesses, and recently received the AAA Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping Award.

Guests have three choices for accommodations – standard rooms in the Lodge, luxury suites at the Bob Timberlake Inn and several dozen vacation rentals throughout the property. Each vacation rental has a full kitchen, equal ratio of bathrooms to bedrooms, and plenty of indoor and outdoor space.

“The vastness of Chetola Resort lets our guests choose their level of comfort. They can seclude themselves in a condo at the top of the property, they can stay in guest rooms at the heart of the resort and partake in daily activities, or they can opt for something in between,” said general manager Angus Lamond.

On-site activities include kayaking and canoeing, fishing, tennis, pickle ball, paddle boats, disc golf, indoor pool and hiking trails. The Spa at Chetola has reopened with limited services.

Guests have adjacent access to Moses Cone Memorial Park, with 27 miles of carriage trails spread across 3,500 acres bordering the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Chetola’s Orvis-endorsed fly-fishing service provides expert guide service at private-access rivers and streams in the Blowing Rock area. Timberlake’s Restaurant offers indoor and outdoor dining, carry-out, in-room delivery and daily picnic service on the lake.

“Our guests and employees are family to us. It feels so good to welcome them back,” said owner Kent Tarbutton. “Fortunately, we’ve always had lodging options and activities spread out across 78 acres, so Chetola Resort is well structured for this new normal.”

Another activity available to guests is a private sporting reserve on 67 additional acres with sporting clays and shooting instruction, as well as archery, rifle, and pistol ranges.

For those who wish to venture into town, the village of Blowing Rock is walking distance from the resort. Nearby attractions include Grandfather Mountain and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

For information about Chetola Resort, visit www.chetola.com or call 800-243-8652.

A Chetola Resort Press Release