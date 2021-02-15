Character Education in Caldwell County Schools

LENOIR, NC (February 12, 2021) — Congratulations to the following students who were selected as the Character Education Representatives for exemplifying Optimism, the character trait of the month in January:

Brody Nivens , Gamewell Elementary School Despite his obstacles, he’s committed to making the most of his day by spreading sunshine to everyone else. Every morning, Brody hops out of the car, eager to start his day. He greets everyone with a smile, giggles, and a cheery “good morning,” regardless of who they are.

Brittany Watson , Hudson Middle School Brittany has faced unthinkable health challenges during her young age, yet through surgeries, treatments, and hospital stays, she continues to attend school via Caldwell Connect and has chosen joy over despair. She is a bright shining light to her teachers and fellow students.

Carl Slade , Hibriten High School Even though he is faced many obstacles during his childhood and adolescence, he has maintained a positive outlook and determined attitude through all life’s blessings and battles. He works over 40 hours per week and takes honors classes. No matter what, he’s determined to succeed. Carl has been accepted to Wingate University and UNC-Greensboro and plans to pursue a career in music. He is currently a senior chorus student at Hibriten High.



The Character Education program in the Caldwell County Schools is the teaching and modeling of core ethical values that are the hallmark of a safe, informed and balanced community. The program focuses on Character Education traits that are highlighted monthly throughout the school year:

Determination-August

Responsibility-September

Respectfulness-October

Generosity-November

Service-December

Optimism-January

Kindness-February

Cooperation-March

Honesty/Integrity-April

Perseverance-May

Each month schools nominate students who exemplify and embody that character trait and a representative from the elementary, middle, and high school level is selected districtwide.