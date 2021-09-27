Chapel of Rest Presents Fall Concert of Klezmer Music!

HAPPY VALLEY, NC (September 27, 2021) — The Chapel of Rest will present Viva Klezmer! in concert on Sunday afternoon, October 10 at 4pm, and the public is cordially invited to attend. Created by clarinetist Gene Kavadlo in 1984, Viva Klezmer! is an award – winning ensemble with a unique approach to the Klezmer style which includes lively traditional Romanian tunes ranging from exuberant dance music to evocative melodies.

Klezmer is the instrumental musical tradition of the Jews of Central and Eastern Europe, played for weddings and other social functions. Essential elements include dance tunes, ritual melodies and virtuostic improvisation. The music dates back centuries, and became popular in America in the 20th century.

Gene Kavadlo played Principal Clarinet with the Charlotte Symphony for 43 years before retiring. He is joined by his wife Ali Kavadlo / violin and percussion, Ron Brendle / bass and Mike Mosley / guitar. They have played throughout the Southeast from the Spoleto Festival in Charleston, SC to performances with the Charlotte Symphony and festivals in Washington, DC. The Post Courier of Charleston, SC wrote that “Viva Klezmer! sizzled as a Jewish musical treasure!”

The $15 admission fee includes a reception with the musicians following the concert. Masks will be required in the Chapel only, and Covid precautions will be in order, including social distancing with hand sanitizer on hand. Outside seating is also welcome – bring your own chairs! All tickets will be sold at the door.

The Chapel of Rest is located at 1964 Highway 268 in Happy Valley – nine miles north of Lenoir and adjacent to the Patterson School Foundation campus. For more information, please call 828 / 758-0906.

