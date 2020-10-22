Change your Clock, Change your Batteries

Hickory, NC (October 22, 2020) — It is time to change your clock and change your smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries! As the fall time change approaches on November 1, Hickory Firefighters want to remind you to make another change that could save your life – changing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

“A working smoke alarm provides an early warning and critical extra seconds to escape,” said Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson. “Changing smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries at least once a year is one of the simplest, most effective ways to reduce these tragic deaths and injuries. In fact, a working smoke alarm nearly cuts in half the risk of dying in a home fire.”

Remember that an alarm with a dead battery is just as bad as not having one because it gives a false sense of security. Firefighters agree that the most commonly cited cause of non-working smoke alarms is worn or missing batteries.

If a resident does not have an alarm and can’t afford one on their own, they should contact their local fire department to possibly receive one for free.

For more information on the alarm program or about fire safety, call the Hickory Fire Department at (828) 323-7420 or visit www.hickorync.gov.