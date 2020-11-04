Change in Locations for Curbside Meals

LENOIR, NC (November 3, 2020) — The Caldwell County Schools Child Nutrition Department weekly curbside meal distribution for children ages 0 to 18 will move from elementary school locations to Hibriten High, South Caldwell High School, and West Caldwell High School starting on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

The distribution times remain the same from 11-1 pm and 4-6 pm.

The free meals are disbursed on Wednesdays for any child from birth to 18 who is not attending in-person school Monday thru Friday. These students have the opportunity to receive free breakfast and lunch meals at school.

Since September, each week an average of 16,000 meals are provided to children and families of Caldwell County, thanks to the efforts of the Caldwell County Schools Child Nutrition Department and the extended support and flexibility of the USDA. More than 1 million meals were served during school closure from March to August 2020.