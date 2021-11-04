Celebration planned for Old Hickory City Hall Centennial

HICKORY, NC (November 4, 2021) — The Hickory Landmarks Society and Hickory Community Theatre, in partnership with the City of Hickory, will host the Old City Hall Centennial on Sunday, November 7. Doors open at 2 p.m. The program begins at 2:30 p.m.

The event will celebrate the 100th year since the dedication of the former Hickory Municipal Building in November of 1921.

Hickory Municipal Building Postcard – source: ncarchitects.lib.ncsu.edu/buildings/B000707%5B/caption%5D

The former Hickory Municipal Building, also known as the “Old City Hall,” was authorized, planned, and constructed in 1920-1921 and originally contained the City administrative offices, the Hickory City Council Chambers, the Fire Department, the Police Department, the City Jail, the Water Department, the City Court, and a 1,160-seat auditorium.

On April 21, 1987, the building was designated a local landmark by the City of Hickory, and on February 18, 2000, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior.

The Hickory Community Theatre has been a major tenant since 1949 and has been the sole occupant of the building since 1987.

The Old City Hall Centennial will recognize the history of this local landmark and its preservation through a series of short presentations by Patrick Daily, executive director of the Hickory Landmarks Society; John Rambo, managing director of the Hickory Community Theatre; and Pamela Livingstone, artistic director emerita of the Hickory Community Theatre; along with audio-visual reminiscences by Tina Jeffers Batson, Paula Finegan, and Eloise Rose. The event will be hosted by Thelma Eley, president of the Hickory Community Theatre, with opening remarks by Mayor Hank Guess.

The event will conclude with remarks by Eric Seale, artistic director of the Hickory Community Theatre, and a mini performance by the cast of “Bugsy Malone.” Light refreshments will be provided by The Guild at Hickory Community Theatre.

The centennial celebration will take place at the former city hall building, now known as the Hickory Community Theatre, at 30 Third Street NW in downtown Hickory.

