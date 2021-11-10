Celebrating National School Psychology Week

LENOIR, NC (November 9, 2021) — During the week of November 8-12, schools recognize the unique, positive contributions of school psychologists in celebration of National School Psychology Week.

“The role of school psychologists may be the broadest in public education,” said Robert Semple, Executive Director of Student Support Services. “They are well-versed in instruction, processes of learning, counseling, mental health training and practice, and intervention.”

School psychologists are valued members of school teams that support students’ ability to learn and help students grow academically, socially, behaviorally, and emotionally. They also collaborate with families, teachers, administrators, and other professionals to create a safe, healthy, and supportive learning environment.

Caldwell County Schools has a team of four school psychologists who serve and support all 25 schools and programs that span from preschool through high school graduation.

