CCS restricting visitors on campuses and educational sites

LENOIR, NC (March 19, 2020) — To limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), all schools are closed to students as directed by Gov. Roy Cooper. Effective Friday, Mar. 20, the school district will restrict visitors who are non-employees on all school campuses and educational sites.

Unless you have an urgent matter or you have been contacted to pick up student assignments, all other visitors are asked to call the school’s administrative office or the Education Center (828-728-8407) for assistance. All school numbers and addresses are posted online on the district website at caldwellschools.com.

“We encourage you to heed to the precautionary measures and the preventive guidelines recommended by the state and federal health agencies. We appreciate your cooperation and patience in maintaining a healthy school environment,” said Superintendent Dr. Donald Phipps.