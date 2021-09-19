CCS Commemorates Constitution Day

LENOIR, NC (September 17, 2021) — Caldwell Early College High School sophomores stood before the Charters of Freedom in downtown Lenoir and participated in the commemoration of the 234th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America – September 17 – a day to be remembered by this country’s present and future citizenry.

Cindel Chavers, 9th-grade Civics and Economics teacher at Caldwell Early College High School was excited to connect Caldwell County Studies of 10th grade with Constitution Day. “It is a significant day to celebrate a core founding document of our government,” Chavers said. “The students got to view the Charters of Freedom documents in Lenoir and to show off their knowledge of the Bill of Rights.”

Early College students also supported local businesses and explored the county’s history at the Caldwell Heritage Museum and St. James Episcopal Church. The focus in the 10th-grade Seminar is “Where I am from?” and students explore local history, economics, service, and community, which includes United States history.

Across the school district, there were visible celebrations of Citizenship Day from Constitution displays to patriotic murals on school campuses to celebrations of present-day superheroes from the community. Schools will continue to recognize this historical and living document during Constitution Week – September 17-23.

