CCHD COVID-19 Update #99 (July 8, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 8, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 555 301 248 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 6 16 3 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 8858 7341 6.26% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 308 150 71 12 3 11 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 63 62 209 131 53 37 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 65.73% 8.71% 25.28% 0.28%

Updated 07-08-2020

A third COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed in Caldwell County. Two employees at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight more positive cases were reported at Brockford Inn Assisted Living. The facility currently has 40 residents and 18 employees who have tested positive for the virus. In congregate living settings, an outbreak of COVID-19 is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within 28 days.

A total of 29 COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County, 12 in the 28645 Zip code, 16 in 28630, and one in 28638. Sixteen patients are under the age of 24; five are between 25 and 64; and eight are over the age of 65.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department