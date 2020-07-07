CCHD COVID-19 Update #98 (July 7, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 7, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 526 300 220 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 6 16 2 2 Total Tested Total Negative 8401 7136 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 296 134 70 12 3 11 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 21% 64% 15% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Black 9.17% 64.79% 25.74% 9.17%

Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive – 6.26%

Updated 07-07-2020

Caldwell County learned of two COVID-19-related deaths today. One patient, who was over the age of 65, had been hospitalized and was reported to have underlying health conditions. The other patient, who was between the ages of 25 and 64, had not been hospitalized and was not reported to have any underlying health conditions.

A total of seven COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County, three in the 28645 Zip code, two in 28630, one in 28638, and one 28601. One patient is under the age of 24, five are between 25 and 64, and one is over the age of 65.

Due to the number of tests being received at the lab, results are now taking four to five days.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department