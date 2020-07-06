CCHD COVID-19 Update #97 (July 6, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 6, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, July 6, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 519 254 261 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 4 15 2 2 Total Tested Total Negative 8356 7076 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 293 132 69 11 3 11 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 21% 63% 16% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Black 9.17% 64.79% 25.74% 9.17%

Today, an outbreak was reported at NC Department of Public Safety’s Caldwell Correctional Center. Two employees at the minimum security facility tested positive for COVID-19. In congregate living settings, an outbreak of COVID-19 is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a 28-day period. The facility is working closely with the Health Department to slow the spread of the virus.

Three additional residents at Brockford Inn Assisted Living tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases at the facility to 50 (35 residents and 15 employees). NC Department of Health and Human Services requires employees and residents who test negative for COVID-19 to be retested at least every seven days. The Caldwell County Health Department is conducting testing for Brockford.

A total of nine COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County, four in the 28645 Zip code, four in 28630, and one in 28638. Four patients are between 25 and 64, and five are over the age of 65.

According to the CDC, “The virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading very easily and sustainably between people. Information from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic suggests that this virus is spreading more efficiently than influenza, but not as efficiently as measles, which is highly contagious. In general, the more closely a person interacts with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread.”

The NC Department of Health and Human Services has provided new guidance for people following COVID-19 testing. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or was tested because they were exposed to COVID-19 or suspects they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should stay home as much as possible and avoid others in their household. Additionally, everyone who lives in a household with someone who is tested because they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home as much as possible until test results are known. People who are not experiencing symptoms and have no known exposure to someone with COVID-19 are not required to stay home while waiting for results unless they are told to do so by their employer or a public health official. To see the full guidance, visit here.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department

