CCHD COVID-19 Update #94 (July 3, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 3, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, July 3, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 473 251 218 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 22 1 2 5.91% Total Tested Total Negative 7992 6580 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28611 28601 28667 265 66 118 11 10 3 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 66% 15% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Asian 9.97% 66.32% 23.37% 0.34%

Four COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County, two in the 28645 Zip code, one in 28630, and one in 28638. One patient is under the age of 24, and 3 are between 25 and 64.

Twenty-two of Caldwell County’s COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized across the state. Fifteen patients are at Caldwell UNC Health Care. The remaining patients are at Atrium Health Pineville, Frye Regional Medical Center, UNC Medical Center, and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The Caldwell County Health Department reminds everyone to follow the 3 Ws — wear a cloth face covering; wait six feet apart; and wash hands for at least 20 seconds — as they celebrate the July 4th holiday.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department