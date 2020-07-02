CCHD COVID-19 Update #93 (July 2, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 2, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 469 251 214 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 17 1 2 5.86% Total Tested Total Negative 7992 6580 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28611 28601 28667 263 65 117 11 10 3 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 66% 15% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Asian 9.97% 66.32% 23.37% 0.34%

Updated 07-02-2020

Forty-five COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County, 30 in the 28645 Zip code, seven in 28630, five in 28638, two in 28611, and one in the 28601. Five patients are under the age of 24; 33 are between 25 and 64; and seven are over the age of 65.

This week the Health Department has experienced a delay in the reporting of positive cases from providers, resulting in today’s spike in cases. The department has reached out to the providers to rectify the issue.

Seventeen of Caldwell County’s COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized across the state. Ten patients are at Caldwell UNC Health Care. The remaining patients are at Atrium Health Pineville, Frye Regional Medical Center, UNC Medical Center, and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Caldwell County Public Library will expand the hours of its curbside service at the Lenoir branch. Beginning Monday, July 6, the Lenoir location will offer limited curbside service until 7 p.m. on Monday evenings. Visit the library’s website here or call 828-757-1270 for more details and to order materials.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department