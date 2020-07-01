CCHD COVID-19 Update #92 (July 1, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 1, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 424 237 183 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 16 1 2 5.48% Total Tested Total Negative 7726 6335 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28611 28601 28667 233 60 110 9 9 3 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 20% 65% 15% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Asian 10.94% 65.28% 23.40% 0.38%

Twelve COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County, 10 in the 28645 Zip code and two in the 28630. Six patients are under the age of 24; three are between 25 and 64 and three are over the age of 65. The number of recovered patients now stands at 237.

North Carolina renters facing eviction due to COVID-19 economic impacts may qualify for assistance. To learn more, visit here.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department