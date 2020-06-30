CCHD COVID-19 Update #91 (June 30, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 30, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 412 234 174 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 15 1 2 5.47% Total Tested Total Negative 7535 6335 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28611 28601 28667 223 60 108 9 9 3 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 66% 15% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Asian 10.94% 65.28% 23.40% 0.38%

Updated 06-30-2020

Two COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County, one in the 28645 Zip code and one in the 28630. Both patients are under the age of 24. The number of patients hospitalized has increased to 15, and the number of recovered patients now stands at 234.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent has expanded the list of symptoms for COVID-19. The list now includes congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. People with COVID-19 have experienced symptoms — ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here. Resources are available in Spanish at here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department